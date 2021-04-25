TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0933 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. TenX has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.