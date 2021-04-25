TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $320.74 million and $97.87 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 321,016,057 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

