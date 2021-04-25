Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.87. 2,377,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $387,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 269.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

