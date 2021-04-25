Brokerages Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Target Price at $6.00

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ATRS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 629,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $665.92 million, a P/E ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

