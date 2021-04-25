Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $39.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,522. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

