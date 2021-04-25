Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $125.84 or 0.00247883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $404,922.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00723700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.80 or 0.07743098 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

