Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,947. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $620.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

