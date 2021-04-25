Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $231.19

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

CRWD stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.30. 2,500,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,964. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.87 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

