Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 758,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,061. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

