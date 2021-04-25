Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADYYF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of Adyen stock traded up $113.51 on Friday, reaching $2,566.59. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,315.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,187.20. Adyen has a 1 year low of $917.00 and a 1 year high of $2,738.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.