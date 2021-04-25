CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $162.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.25.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.07. 117,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,215. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $107.31 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.39.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

