PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) versus GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head-To-Head Review

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 21.01% 8.33% 8.95% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PagSeguro Digital and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 1 10 0 2.91 GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.17%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $52.36, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 10.80 $346.04 million $1.08 42.32 GoodRx $388.22 million 39.98 $66.05 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats GoodRx on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

