-$0.20 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12-month low of $145.58 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

