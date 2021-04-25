Minter Network Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $59.22 million and $146,544.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00036244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.63 or 0.01055473 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,027,099,970 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,890,403 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.