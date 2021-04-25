Analysts Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target at $21.44

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 1,434,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.