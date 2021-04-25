Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. 495,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.