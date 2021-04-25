DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches Market Cap of $44.48 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $44.48 million and approximately $124,158.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $438.79 or 0.00896780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00097556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00707223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

