Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $9,105.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.46 or 0.01386600 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,983.70 or 0.98067040 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 720,740,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.