Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings of $4.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $4.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $42.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $63.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alleghany by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $679.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $648.82 and its 200-day moving average is $608.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.73 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $434.53 and a 52 week high of $688.07.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

