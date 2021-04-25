Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Docebo stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,113. Docebo has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $90,795,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

