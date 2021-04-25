AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOCIF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$34.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

