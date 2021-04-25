Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching £122.65 ($160.24). The company had a trading volume of 63,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,037. The firm has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £114.25. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 8,480 ($110.79) and a 1 year high of £123.35 ($161.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 50.26%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

