Kyber Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $66.44 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kyber Network coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004898 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a market cap of $492.83 million and approximately $66.44 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.00707346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.49 or 0.07815786 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars.

