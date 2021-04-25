Brokerages Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce sales of $66.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.65 million and the highest is $68.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 439,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,058. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

