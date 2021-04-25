London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 133,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,769. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.