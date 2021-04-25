8PAY (8PAY) Price Down 23.3% This Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $341,124.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00274909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.01055416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00648164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,659.24 or 1.00089360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

