Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Insulet posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $11.86 on Friday, hitting $295.50. 471,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,890. Insulet has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 671.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day moving average of $261.49.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

