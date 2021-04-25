Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

