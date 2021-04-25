YIELD App (YLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.70 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $70.65 million and $2.70 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

