Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.04 Million

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce sales of $566.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.40 million and the highest is $663.20 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $454.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $167.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,746. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

