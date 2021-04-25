Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

BE stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,750. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

