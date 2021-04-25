$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.45. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.82. The company had a trading volume of 566,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,167. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.52, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average of $224.04. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

