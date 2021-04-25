$289.12 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post sales of $289.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.90 million. Welbilt reported sales of $328.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 4,210,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,311. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

