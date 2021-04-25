-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Cree reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth $50,702,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cree stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.77. 1,579,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. Cree has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

