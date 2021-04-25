Kattana One Day Trading Volume Tops $147,278.00 (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $147,278.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.95 or 0.00029039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.01049234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,830.12 or 0.99598522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

