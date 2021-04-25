Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 17,915,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,781,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,712,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coty by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,310 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,551,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.