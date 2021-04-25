$176.53 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $176.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the lowest is $170.86 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $691.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.37 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $678.94 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 126,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

