xRhodium (XRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,942.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $1,942.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003886 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 338.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020494 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

