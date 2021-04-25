Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.06. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NMRK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 687,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

