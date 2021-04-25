Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce sales of $45.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.69 million. Limoneira posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $182.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.78 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $252.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

LMNR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 23,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,769 shares worth $135,412. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

