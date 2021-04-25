-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

FBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. 907,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $405.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

