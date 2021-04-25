Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

MDNA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 63,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,244. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $201.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

