Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

MDNA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 63,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,244. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $201.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.