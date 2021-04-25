Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 3,599,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,420. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

