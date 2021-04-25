Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001565 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $1,284.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.01038783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.13 or 1.00428264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00637924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

