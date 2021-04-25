First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.65 Million

Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $157.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.70 million to $158.60 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $166.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $629.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $635.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $634.50 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 203,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.