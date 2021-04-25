$75.50 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post sales of $75.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $74.50 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $295.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.40 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. 80,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,158. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

