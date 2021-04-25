Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.02 Million

Equities analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report sales of $29.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $113.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.64 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.37 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $118.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,956. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

