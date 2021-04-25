$186.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $186.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $749.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $754.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. 928,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,837. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

