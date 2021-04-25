Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report sales of $461.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.40 million and the lowest is $396.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $603.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 2,160,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,030. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

