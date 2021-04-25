Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $36.88 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $17.36 or 0.00036023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and $43,101.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00276877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.35 or 0.01050686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.66 or 1.00199229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00637580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,124,514 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

